Bio-Techne (TECH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, TECH's low point in its 52 week range is $61.16 per share, with $85.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.70. The TECH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: KPLT shares outstanding history
BOH Stock Predictions
BLMN Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.