Bio-Techne Stock Climbs on Advances in Spatial Biology Solutions

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH recently announced new advancements in its spatial biology portfolio for the RNAscope ISH technology and the Lunaphore COMET. Research highlights the potential role of these solutions in clinical utility workflows for lymphoid malignancies and B-cell clonality.

The company is set to showcase these innovations at the National Society for Histotechnology (NSH) Convention, scheduled for Sept. 26-30 in Long Beach, CA.

Predicting TECH Stock Movement Following the News

Since the Sept. 26 announcement, Bio-Techne shares edged 2.7%, closing at $51.85 in Friday’s session. On a promising note, the company has been focused on providing precise and scalable solutions to advance translational research and precision medicine. Bio-Techne has been making significant progress in the Spatial Biology business, positioning itself for continued leadership in this fast-evolving space. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to maintain the positive market sentiment toward TECH stock.

Bio-Techne has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.9% compares favorably to the industry’s -21.1%. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.2%.

About TECH’s RNAscope & COMET

RNAscope empowers pathologists and histologists to detect clinically relevant biomarkers, such as viral markers, secreted proteins, point mutations, and chromosomal translocations, within routine anatomic pathology workflows. Meanwhile, COMET offers fully automated, high-throughput hyperplex analysis of both RNA and protein biomarkers, accelerating spatial multiomic workflows and enabling deeper biological insights.

Scientific investigations presented at the NSH explored the potential of facilitating the diagnostic utility of these technologies. Studies include the use of RNAscope for assessing B-cell clonality with IGLL5 detection, and COMET for spatial profiling of lymphoid malignancies using a 21-plex seqIF panel. These findings demonstrate how spatial biology tools can be integrated into diagnostic workflows, especially in cases with limited tissue availability.

About TECH’s Presentations

RNAscope for Routine Anatomic Pathology will be presented by Dr. Ryan Bremer, highlighting the advantages of RNAscope over legacy RNA ISH and other methods for well-known markers and new markers of potential clinical significance, as well as the easy adoption of RNAscope into existing workflows.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dr. Ishani Das was selected to present "RNAscope of IGLL5 Offers New Insights in B-cell Clonality," focusing on the comparative performance of RNAscope for assessing B-cell clonality using immunoglobulin kappa and lambda light chain markers, and emphasizing the value of concurrent detection of IGLL5, which is only offered by RNAscope. Note that RNAscope probe for IGLL5 is an Analyte Specific Reagent. Analytical and performance characteristics have not been established.

Additionally, Dr. Antonio Sorrentino was selected to present a poster showcasing the potential of COMET technology in improving the diagnosis of lymphoid malignancies, utilizing clinically validated antibodies with a 21-plex (seqIF) panel that integrates into the workflow for B-cell lymphomas and conserves valuable tissue from biopsies.

Industry Prospects Favor TECH

Per a report by the Research and Markets, the spatial biology market grew from $1.64 billion in 2024 to $1.79 billion in 2025, with expectations to reach $2.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.85%. This robust expansion reflects increasing demand across research and clinical end users for technologies capable of delivering high-resolution spatial molecular data.

Other Developments at TECH

In August, Bio-Techne agreed to sell its Exosome Diagnostics business, including the ExoDx Prostate (EPI) test and CLIA-certified lab, to Mdxhealth SA, while retaining rights to the exosome technology for future kit development.

TECH Stock Price Performance

In the past year, TECH shares have declined 34.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 12.4%.

