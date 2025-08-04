Bio-Techne Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6, before the opening bell.

The life science and diagnostic product maker posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 56 cents in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 6.74%.

Q4 Estimates for TECH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bio-Techne’s revenues is pegged at $317.4 million, indicating an increase of 3.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS suggests a 2% year-over-year improvement of 50 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of TECH’s Q4 Earnings

Estimates for Bio-Techne’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings have remained constant at 50 cents in the past 60 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

TECH: Factors at Play

During the May 2025earnings call Bio-Techne management noted that ongoing macro uncertainties around tariffs and potential NIH budget cuts could add to uncertainty for customers and temporarily slow down the growth momentum in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. However, the company has been actively working to fully mitigate the cost impact of tariffs by the start of fiscal 2026.

Protein Sciences represents the larger of the two divisions, accounting for 72% of the company’s net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter may have been modestly impacted by the exclusion of the fetal bovine serum business, which was classified as held-for-sale business and subsequently divested in the second quarter.

Nonetheless, Bio-Techne is expected to have benefited from robust demand for its catalog of research reagents, protein analysis tools and cell therapy workflow solutions. The company’s core portfolio of research-use-only proteomic agents — featuring more than 6,000 proteins and 400,000 antibody types — may have continued to support global customers in advancing therapeutics to enable precision diagnostics. It is also likely to have gained from licensing the biological content to other life science tool companies for use in their assays and consumables.

Bio-Techne Corp Price and EPS Surprise

Bio-Techne Corp price-eps-surprise | Bio-Techne Corp Quote

In addition, the FDA’s recent move to replace animal testing in the development of monoclonal antibody therapies and other drugs with more effective, human-relevant methods may have accelerated growth for Bio-Techne’s organoid solutions. These offer an ethical, cost-effective, and faster alternative for assessing drug efficacy, toxicity and mechanisms of action. Similar to the third quarter, the company is likely to have witnessed strong growth in GMP reagents, from growing reliance on these reagents across all stages of cell therapy development.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the protein analytical instrumentation business may have continued to demonstrate strong momentum, especially in the Maurice biologics platform. The Maurice family of instruments is expected to have seen strong uptake from the company’s pharma and contract research organization (CRO) partners, alongside gaining traction as a gene therapy QA/QC platform.

Meanwhile, broad-based strength in both instrument placements and consumables pull-through may have supported Biologics' growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $225 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Within the Spatial Biology (formerly Diagnostics and Genomics) segment,performance across the OEM diagnostic reagents business and the Asuragen carrier screening and oncology business may have remained stable. Recent innovations at Asuragen, including the AmplideX Nanopore Carrier Screening Plus Kit that leverages its proprietary chemistry to analyze difficult genes, are expected to have supported growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. Additionally, the use and adoption of the ExoDx prostate cancer test is likely to have continued, contributing to growth.

The Spatial Biology segment, which has the highest exposure to U.S. academic end markets, is likely to have faced headwinds from the NIH funding uncertainty. Despite this, the fully automated COMET system is expected to have continued gaining traction. The addition of multiomic capabilities to the COMET installed base may have positioned the system for a steady ramp-up in consumables pull-through of RNA scope reagents, as well as the company’s portfolio of newly validated spatial antibodies. These developments are also likely to have aided growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The consensus estimate for Spatial Biology revenues is pegged at $93 million, up 2.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Unveils for TECH

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Bio-Techne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

