Bio-Techne Q1 Earnings Preview: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 5, before the opening bell.

The life science and diagnostic product maker posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents in the last reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.00%. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.22%.

Q1 Estimates for TECH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $289.3 million, indicating a decrease of 0.04% from the year-ago reported figure.

Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, EPS is expected to remain flat at 42 cents on a year-over-year basis.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of TECH’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained constant at 42 cents in the past 30 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

TECH: Factors at Play

During the previous quarter’searnings call Bio-Techne management noted that ongoing macro uncertainties around tariffs and potential NIH budget cuts could add to uncertainty for customers and temporarily slow down the growth momentum in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Protein Sciences represents the larger of the two divisions, accounting for 72.5% of the company’s net sales in fiscal 2025. Revenues in the fiscal first quarter might have been driven by portfolio of proteomic analytical tools and cell therapy workflow solutions.

The company’s core portfolio of research-use-only proteomic agents — featuring more than 6,000 proteins and 400,000 antibody types — might have continued to support global customers in advancing therapeutics to enable precision diagnostics. Similar to the fiscal fourth quarter, the company is likely to have witnessed strong growth in GMP reagents, from growing reliance on these reagents across all stages of cell therapy development.

In the fiscal first quarter, the protein analytical instrumentation business might have continued to demonstrate strong momentum. The fiscal fourth quarter was the third consecutive quarter of mid-teens year-over-year growth in instrument placements sales. We expect this trend to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as well. Additionally, the Maurice family of instruments is expected to have gained traction as a gene therapy QA/QC platform.

Meanwhile, within the Simple Western portfolio, demand for the next-generation high-throughput instrument - Leo was strong in the previous quarter. We expect this trend to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

Another major development within the segment includes a strategic distribution partnership with Sphere Bio. Under this agreement, Bio-Techne will distribute Sphere Bio's ultrasensitive immunoassays targeting key Alzheimer's disease biomarkers. This might have had an impact on the company’s fiscal first-quarter top line.

The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $208.3 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

In the fiscal first quarter, Diagnostics and Spatial Biology (formerly Diagnostics and Genomics) segment’s organic revenues might have declined due to order timing across all three businesses. During the previous quarter, growth in Asuragen, the company’s ExoDx prostate cancer test and diagnostic reagents business, was offset by the impact of macro uncertainties and the timing of projects from the companion diagnostics customers. We expect this trend to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter and negatively impacted the company’s top line.

Bio-Techne Corp Price and EPS Surprise

Bio-Techne Corp price-eps-surprise | Bio-Techne Corp Quote

The Spatial Biology segment, which has the highest exposure to U.S. academic end markets, is likely to have faced headwinds from the NIH funding uncertainty and a weaker biotech funding environment. Additionally, order timing for several Lunaphore COMET systems weighed on quarterly performance, with geopolitical headwinds delaying instrument placements in the Middle East.

Additionally, the company has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Exosome Diagnostics business to MDxHealth and the transaction is anticipated to be closed during the first quarter of fiscal 2026. These factors are likely to have hampered growth in the fiscal first quarter.

The consensus estimate for Spatial Biology revenues is pegged at $80.7 million, down 3% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Unveils for TECH

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Bio-Techne has an Earnings ESP of -4.19%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +32.65% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

EXAS’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 329.87%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is expected to increase 147.6% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2025 results soon.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.66%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, ANIP’s third-quarter EPS is expected to surge 29.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3.

IDXX’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.08%. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s third-quarter EPS is anticipated to increase 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

