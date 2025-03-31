Bio-Techne Opens New Customer Experience Centre in Germany

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH recently opened a new Customer Experience Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany, to serve customers across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region. The facility's capacity should enable the company to grow its customer-centric team in the EMEA and support long-term regional growth.

More on TECH’s New Customer Experience Centre

The new Customer Experience Centre is scheduled to be opened in the first half of 2026. The facility will complement the company’s existing Demonstration Laboratory in the United Kingdom. Düsseldorf was chosen as the site for this new center due to its thriving life sciences sector and strategic proximity to the Benelux region, providing seamless access to customers from multiple European markets.

The facility will feature a state-of-the-art Demonstration Laboratory hosting Bio-Techne's full instrument portfolio, including the recently launched Leo System, powered by Simple Western Technology, which offers the throughput and precision of standard ELISAs in a fully automated western blot assay. It will also host the best-in-class spatial biology platform COMET, which is the only fully automated, high-throughput, hyperplex platform with superior tissue profiling capabilities.

Industry Prospects Favor Bio-Techne

Per a report by BioSpace, the life science market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.28% from 2024 to 2033. This robust growth is driven by technological advancements, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increasing investments in research and development.

Other Developments by Bio-Techne

Earlier this month, Asuragen — a Bio-Techne brand — partnerd with Oxford Nanopore Technologies to launch the AmplideX Nanopore Carrier Plus Kit. The research-use-only AmplideX Nanopore Carrier Plus Kit is a new genetic panel that will support software analysis for carrier screening research.

Last month, the company expanded its menu of human and mouse RNAscope in situ hybridization probes to advance spatial biology research and the development of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics. Designed to deliver spatial precision with advanced sensitivity and specificity, the Advanced Cell Diagnostics (“ACD”) branded RNAscope probe portfolio now covers more than 70,000 unique probes across over 450 species.

Latest Updates From Bio-Techne’s Peers

In the life sciences research space, Bio-Techne faces competition from some prominent MedTech players. These companies are also making notable developments in their respective businesses.

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN, one of Bio-techne's major competitors, recently announced a significant enhancement in the capabilities of its QIAcuity dPCR system, with a more than two-fold increase in the number of targets that can be simultaneously analyzed from a single biological sample. Additionally, QIAGEN partnered with Genomics England to support the delivery of the 100,000 Genomes Project, also known as the Generation Study. This first-of-its-kind initiative is aimed to sequence the genomes of 100,000 newborns in England, to screen over 200 selected conditions, enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment of rare conditions.

Another competitor of Bio-Techne is Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO. In January, the company’s Olink Explore Platform was selected by UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP) to support the world’s largest human proteomics study of its kind. UKB-PPP aims to analyze more than 5,400 proteins from 600,000 samples to fuel the discovery of new protein biomarkers that can be used to predict, diagnose and treat diseases.

Additionally, in 2024, the company introduced new additions to the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform to further enhance the development and manufacturing of life-changing cell therapies.

Another competitor is Bio-Rad BIO, which made several advancements in 2024 to further expand the ddPCR platform into life science research and clinical diagnostics. For instance, the company invested in Geneoscopy to support the launch of its FDA-approved, non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test, powered by the ddPCR platform. According to the latest update, Bio-Rad’s QX600 Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) platform is currently robust and continues to grow.

