Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope Probes For Human And Mouse Transcriptome In Spatial Biology

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne (TECH), a US-based biotechnology company Thursday has introduced an expanded range of human and mouse RNAscope in situ hybridization probes to support spatial biology research and the development of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics. Branded under Advanced Cell Diagnostics, the RNAscope portfolio now features over 70,000 unique probes spanning more than 450 species, offering exceptional spatial precision with industry-leading sensitivity and specificity.

As the most widely referenced spatial biology technology, RNAscope offers an unparalleled single-cell view of disease pathology and therapeutic response across various conditions.

Supported by the RNAscope probe guarantee, this expanded probe menu helps researchers accelerate RNA biomarker validation from single-cell genomics and spatial discovery programs. Available on bio-techne.com, customers can easily pair RNAscope probes with R&D Systems antibodies to better analyze cell phenotypes and functional states.

With preconfigured manual and automated options, including support for the Lunaphore COMET system, researchers can effortlessly progress RNA and multiomic biomarkers from initial discovery to translational research and clinical assay development while ensuring design consistency with RNAscope probes.

TECH is currently trading at $66.07 or 0.42% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

