BIO-TECHNE Earnings Results: $TECH Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIO-TECHNE ($TECH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $297,030,000, beating estimates of $291,459,277 by $5,570,723.
BIO-TECHNE Insider Trading Activity
BIO-TECHNE insiders have traded $TECH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT V BAUMGARTNER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,153,664
- KIM KELDERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,392 shares for an estimated $1,035,013.
BIO-TECHNE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of BIO-TECHNE stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,148,595 shares (-7.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $91,807,198
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,122,527 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $89,723,583
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 946,543 shares (+367.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,657,181
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 898,541 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,820,382
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 676,078 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,038,914
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 521,491 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,682,775
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 354,478 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,533,050
BIO-TECHNE Government Contracts
We have seen $26,945 of award payments to $TECH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RNASCOPE HIPLEX PROBES AND REAGENTS: $26,945
