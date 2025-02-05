BIO-TECHNE Earnings Results: $TECH Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIO-TECHNE ($TECH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $297,030,000, beating estimates of $291,459,277 by $5,570,723.

BIO-TECHNE Insider Trading Activity

BIO-TECHNE insiders have traded $TECH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V BAUMGARTNER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,153,664

KIM KELDERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,392 shares for an estimated $1,035,013.

BIO-TECHNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of BIO-TECHNE stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BIO-TECHNE Government Contracts

We have seen $26,945 of award payments to $TECH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

