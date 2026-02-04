Bio-Techne Corp. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $38.00 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $34.89 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.11 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $295.87 million from $297.03 million last year.

Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.00 Mln. vs. $34.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $295.87 Mln vs. $297.03 Mln last year.

