Bio-Techne Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $38.18 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $33.60 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bio-Techne Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $66.03 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $286.55 million from $289.45 million last year.

Bio-Techne Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

