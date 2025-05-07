Markets
TECH

Bio-Techne Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

May 07, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $500 million of common stock. The new share repurchase program begins May 8, 2025 and replaces the previous program.

Bio-Techne also announced its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The quarterly dividend will be payable May 30, 2025, to all common shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TECH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.