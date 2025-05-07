Bio-Techne Board Approves Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $500 million of common stock. The new share repurchase program begins May 8, 2025 and replaces the previous program.

Bio-Techne also announced its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The quarterly dividend will be payable May 30, 2025, to all common shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.

