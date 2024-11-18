News & Insights

Bio-Techne, ALZpath announce strategic partnership

November 18, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Bio-Techne (TECH) announced a strategic partnership with ALZpath to accelerate breakthroughs in neurodegenerative disease research and treatment, including Alzheimer’s disease. The collaboration leverages Bio-Techne’s Ella fully automated, multiplexing immunoassay platform and ALZpath’s proprietary pTau217 antibody to provide the Simple Plex Human Phospho-Tau ALZpath Assay. “Our partnership with ALZpath represents a major step forward in our commitment to advancing neurodegenerative disease research,” said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne’s Protein Sciences Segment. “We’re excited to see the impact that this easy-to-use, hands-free platform will have on advancing research in this critical field.”

