Bio-Techne, ALZpath announce strategic partnership

Bio-Techne (TECH) announced a strategic partnership with ALZpath to accelerate breakthroughs in neurodegenerative disease research and treatment, including Alzheimer’s disease. The collaboration leverages Bio-Techne’s Ella fully automated, multiplexing immunoassay platform and ALZpath’s proprietary pTau217 antibody to provide the Simple Plex Human Phospho-Tau ALZpath Assay. “Our partnership with ALZpath represents a major step forward in our commitment to advancing neurodegenerative disease research,” said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne’s Protein Sciences Segment. “We’re excited to see the impact that this easy-to-use, hands-free platform will have on advancing research in this critical field.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TECH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.