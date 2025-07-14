Bio-Rad Stock Climbs Following the Launch of Four ddPCR Platforms

Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO recently announced the launch of four new Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) platforms. The newly introduced instruments include the company's QX Continuum ddPCR system, along with the QX700 series of ddPCR platforms, which were added through its recently completed acquisition of digital PCR developer Stilla Technologies.

Combined with Bio-Rad’s existing line of QX200 and QX600 ddPCR systems, the expanded product portfolio — now including more than 400,000 assays — offers the most comprehensive line of digital PCR products for life science research and diagnostic applications.

BIO Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the July 7 announcement, Bio-Rad shares have risen 4%, closing at $256.97 on Friday. The latest development is expected to strengthen the company’s Life Science segment by complementing the existing QX ddPCR portfolio and offering customers unparalleled workflow simplicity and throughput capabilities across the full spectrum of digital PCR applications, including oncology, infectious disease and genetic research. Accordingly, we expect the news to positively influence the market sentiment surrounding BIO stock.

Bio-Rad has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 3.6% favorably compares to the industry’s 3.6% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it has delivered an earnings beat of 37.4%, on average.

Significance of Bio-Rad’s New Launches

According to a key representative of Bio-Rad’s Life Science Group, the expanded portfolio of instruments, reagents, software and services enhances Bio-Rad’s presence in the genomics research and applied science markets, solidifying its leadership in droplet digital PCR solutions. The new end-to-end solutions feature industry-leading absolute quantification, high precision and advanced multiplexing capabilities, combined with streamlined and simplified workflows.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The QX Continuum ddPCR system is designed for translational research applications. It features a qPCR-like workflow that offers simplicity, performance and flexibility in an all-in-one configuration with four-color multiplexing and up to eight discrete thermal profiles per plate. Meanwhile, the QX700 series consists of three new ddPCR instruments designed for academic research, environmental testing, cell and gene therapy and biopharma quality control workflows. The systems enable seven-color multiplexing, the capacity to process more than 700 samples per day with minimal input volume, continuous loading capability and easy-to-use software for streamlined data interpretation.

BIO’s Favorable Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global digital PCR market was valued at $706.7 million in 2024 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 23.1% by 2032. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders, the introduction of products, increasing acquisitions and the rising adoption of technology by laboratories are some of the key factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Digital PCR Business Backs Bio-Rad’s Growth

The company is consistently developing its foothold in the rapidly growing digital PCR space to address additional opportunities in the PCR market. Bio-Rad’s QX600 ddPCR platform is currently robust and continues to grow. In the first quarter of 2025, it introduced key assay expansions, including enhancements to the Vericheck assays for cell and gene therapy, showing a strong correlation between circulating tumor DNA and treatment outcomes in lung cancer. Momentum was bolstered by robust reagent and consumables growth.

In 2024, several advancements were made to further expand the ddPCR platform into life science research and clinical diagnostics, including investing in Geneoscopy to support the launch of their FDA-approved, non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test powered by the ddPCR platform.

BIO Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, BIO shares have declined 24.8% against the industry’s 3.1% growth.

