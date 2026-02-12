Markets
Bio-Rad Laboratories Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO), a life science and diagnostic company, on Thursday, reported strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company posted significant improvements in net income and earnings per share compared to the prior year.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, Bio-Rad reported net income of $720.0 million, a turnaround from the net loss of $715.8 million in the same period of 2024. Earnings per share were $26.65, compared to a loss of $25.57 per share a year earlier.

For the full year 2025, the company achieved net income of $759.9 million, versus a net loss of $1,844.2 million in 2024. Earnings per share for the full year were $27.85, significantly higher than the loss of $65.36 per share in the prior year.

The strong financial performance was driven by gains from changes in the fair market value of equity securities and loan receivables during 2025, compared to substantial losses recorded in the previous year.

Net sales for the fourth quarter rose to $693.2 million from $667.5 million a year ago, while full-year net sales increased to $2,583.2 million from $2,566.5 million in 2024.

