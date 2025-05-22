Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. to Host Live Conference Call on May 29, 2025, for Business Overview

Bio-Path Holdings will host a conference call on May 29, 2025, to discuss its business overview and pipeline developments.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing cancer and obesity treatments using its unique DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology, has announced a live conference call and audio webcast scheduled for May 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. This event will provide a detailed business overview, accessible via a dedicated phone line or through the company's website. Bio-Path's lead drug candidate, prexigebersen, is currently in Phase 2 trials for blood cancers, and its modified version, BP1001-A, is being tested for solid tumors and obesity in Type 2 diabetes patients. The company also has a second product, BP1002, aimed at treating various cancers, and is planning to file an IND application for a new drug, BP1003. For further details, interested parties can visit the company's website.

Bio-Path Holdings is advancing its pipeline of targeted nucleic acid drugs, including prexigebersen and BP1002, which are in clinical studies for blood cancers and solid tumors, highlighting the company's commitment to developing innovative cancer therapies.

The company is also exploring the application of its drug BP1001-A in treating obesity and related conditions, indicating potential diversification in its product offerings and addressing significant public health issues.

Bio-Path's upcoming conference call showcases transparency and engagement with investors, providing a platform for updating stakeholders on the company's progress and future plans.

Company is still in the early phases of development for its lead product candidates, suggesting it may be far from commercial viability.

The press release does not provide any updates on the progress or results of clinical trials, which may raise concerns among investors about the pipeline's current status.

There is no indication of strategic partnerships or collaborations that could bolster the company's development efforts, which may suggest a lack of industry confidence.

What is the date and time of Bio-Path Holdings' conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for May 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Bio-Path Holdings conference call?

Access the call by dialing (844) 481-3014 for domestic or (412) 317-1879 for international calls.

Where can I find the audio webcast of the conference call?

The audio webcast will be available in the Presentations section of Bio-Path's website at www.biopathholdings.com.

What is DNAbilize® technology used for in Bio-Path's research?

DNAbilize® technology is utilized to develop targeted nucleic acid drugs for cancer and obesity treatments.

What are the current product candidates being developed by Bio-Path?

Bio-Path is developing prexigebersen, BP1001-A, and BP1002 for various types of cancers and obesity.

HOUSTON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB:BPTH) a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize



®



antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer and obesity drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a comprehensive business overview.





To access the live conference call, please call (844) 481-3014 (domestic) or (412) 317-1879 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Presentations section of the Company’s website,



www.biopathholdings.com



. An archived webcast will be available on the Bio-Path website approximately two hours after the event.









About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.









Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize



®



, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous infusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers, and BP1001-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is in a Phase 1/1b study for solid tumors. BP1001-A is also being evaluated as a treatment for obesity and related metabolic diseases in Type 2 diabetes patients. The Company’s second product, BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein, is being evaluated for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors, including acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, an IND application is expected to be filed for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3.





For more information, please visit the Company's website at



http://www.biopathholdings.com



.









