Bio-Path Holdings Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH), Wednesday announced a reverse stock split at $0.001 per share in the ratio 1-for-14, which will be effective from 5:30 p.m. Eastern time on February 22.

Also, as of February 23rd, Bio-Path common stock will be traded on a split-adjusted basis, the company stated.

In the pre-market activity, Bio-Path's stock is slipping 1.25 percent, to $0.41 on the Nasdaq.

