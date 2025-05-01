Bio-Path Advances BP1001-A As Potential Obesity Therapy With Positive Preclinical Data

(RTTNews) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH), announced Thursday the achievement of a third key preclinical milestone for its investigational candidate BP1001-A, further validating its potential as a treatment for obesity and metabolic disorders in Type 2 diabetes patients.

In recent studies, BP1001-A was shown to rescue AKT activity in liver cells exposed to palmitic acid—a saturated fat known to induce insulin resistance.

The findings suggest BP1001-A may effectively prevent cells from developing insulin resistance, a major factor in obesity-linked Type 2 diabetes.

The candidate was evaluated in several cell models, including C2C12 myoblasts, myotubes, and HepG2 liver cells.

Results confirmed that BP1001-A downregulates Grb2 expression, helping restore insulin signaling disrupted by fatty acids.

"This data gives us increased confidence in BP1001-A's potential to prevent insulin resistance and serve as a novel therapeutic option for obese patients with Type 2 diabetes," said Peter Nielsen, CEO of Bio-Path Holdings.

With successful cell-based testing completed, Bio-Path now plans to begin animal studies to evaluate BP1001-A's effect on weight, insulin sensitivity, and glucose tolerance in mice.

If results are favorable, the company intends to file an Investigational New Drug or IND application later in 2025 to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in humans.

BP1001-A is a modified version of Bio-Path's lead cancer drug, , and targets Grb2, a protein involved in insulin signaling.

The company believes BP1001-A could offer a disease-modifying approach to managing obesity and Type 2 diabetes, conditions with limited molecularly targeted therapies.

Currently, BPTH is trading at $0.15 up by 11.02 percent on the Nasdaq.

