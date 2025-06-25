BIO-key International, Inc. Joins ISMS Forum to Enhance Cybersecurity Collaboration in Spain

BIO-key International joins ISMS Forum to enhance cybersecurity, focusing on identity management and collaboration in Spain.

Quiver AI Summary

BIO-key International, Inc. has joined ISMS Forum, Spain's premier cybersecurity association, to enhance its presence and commitment to cybersecurity resilience in the region. This partnership enables BIO-key to actively engage in initiatives focused on innovation in identity and access management, compliance with European regulations like GDPR and NIS2, and sharing expertise in biometric authentication and Zero Trust security. ISMS Forum President Roberto Barata welcomed BIO-key, highlighting the value of their contributions to the cybersecurity community. BIO-key's International Managing Director, Alex Rocha, emphasized the importance of collaboration in strengthening identity and access management strategies in Spain. The partnership aims to drive advancements in cybersecurity best practices and establish a secure digital environment.

Potential Positives

BIO-key International's membership in ISMS Forum enhances its credibility and visibility in the cybersecurity sector within Spain.

The collaboration allows BIO-key to contribute to the development of cybersecurity standards and compliance with important European regulations like NIS2 and GDPR.

This partnership enables BIO-key to engage with industry leaders and participate in initiatives that drive innovation in identity and access management and Zero Trust security.

The recognition from ISMS Forum's President highlights BIO-key's expertise in biometric authentication, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the IAM space.

Potential Negatives

Joining ISMS Forum may imply that BIO-key is seeking validation through association, potentially indicating challenges in establishing its credibility independently in the cybersecurity sector.

The need to support compliance with complex European regulations like NIS2 and GDPR may expose BIO-key to legal and financial risks if it fails to meet these standards.

FAQ

What is BIO-key's recent announcement?

BIO-key announced its membership in ISMS Forum, Spain's top cybersecurity association, to enhance cybersecurity practices.

How will BIO-key contribute to ISMS Forum?

BIO-key will collaborate on cybersecurity standards, support EU regulatory compliance, and contribute expertise in biometric authentication and access management.

What are the key focus areas for BIO-key's collaboration?

BIO-key will focus on identity management, Zero Trust security, and addressing compliance challenges within Spain's cybersecurity landscape.

Who is the president of ISMS Forum?

Roberto Barata is the president of ISMS Forum, which promotes cybersecurity best practices in Spain.

What benefits does joining ISMS Forum bring to BIO-key?

Joining ISMS Forum enables BIO-key to collaborate with industry leaders and innovate in identity and access management strategies.

Full Release



MADRID and HOLMDEL, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BIO-key International, Inc.



(NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, today announced that it has joined



ISMS Forum



, Spain’s leading cybersecurity association dedicated to promoting information security, data protection, and risk management best practices. This collaboration reinforces BIO-key’s expanding presence and commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience and contributing to the development of robust security strategies for organizations across Spain.





Through its ISMS Forum membership, BIO-key will actively participate in a range of initiatives seeking to drive innovation in identity and access management,



Zero Trust



security, and regulatory compliance. BIO-key will:







Collaborate with members in shaping cybersecurity and identity management standards.



Support compliance with European regulations such as the Network and Information Security Directive 2 (





NIS2





) and the General Data Protection Regulation (





GDPR





).



Contribute expertise in



Identity-Bound Biometrics



(IBB),



Multi-factor Authentication



(MFA), and



Single Sign-On



(SSO) to enhance security frameworks.



Engage with cybersecurity leaders to address evolving threats and compliance challenges.



Participate in ISMS Forum events, workshops, and working groups focused on digital identity security.











ISMS Forum President, Roberto Barata, stated, “We are pleased to welcome BIO-key to ISMS Forum as a valued member. Their expertise in identity and access management, including biometric authentication and Zero Trust security, will add significant value to our cybersecurity community. Strengthening collaboration with industry leaders like BIO-key helps us advance cybersecurity best practices and promote a secure digital ecosystem in Spain."





Alex Rocha, International Managing Director at BIO-key, commented, “We believe collaboration is key to advancing cybersecurity resilience and protecting digital identities. Joining the ISMS Forum allows us to work closely with industry leaders, policymakers, and cybersecurity professionals to strengthen identity and access management strategies in Spain. We look forward to contributing to ISMS Forum’s mission and to driving innovation in identity security."







About ISMS Forum



(



www.ismsforum.es



)





ISMS Forum is the leading association for cybersecurity, information security, and data protection professionals in Spain. The organization promotes best practices, innovation, and knowledge-sharing to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across industries. Through working groups, research initiatives, and conferences, ISMS Forum plays a key role in shaping the cybersecurity landscape in Spain.







About BIO-key International, Inc.



(





www.BIO-key.com





)





BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.







Engage with BIO-key









