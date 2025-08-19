Markets
BingEx Profit Up In Q2

August 19, 2025 — 06:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BingEx Ltd. (FLX), a on-demand courier service provider in China, on Tuesday announced that its net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased to RMB 53.49 billion, or 7.47 million, from RMB 22.32 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were RMB 0.26, or $0.04, versus RMB 0.12 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased to RMB 45.59 million, or $6.36 from RMB 22.32 million in the prior year. p

Income from operations decreased to RMB 19.31 million, or $2.70 million, from RMB 42.34 million in the prior year.

Revenue declined to RMB 1.02 billion, or $143.02 million, from RMB 1.18 billion in the prior year.

On Monday, BingEx closed trading 0.4445% lesser at $3.1360 on the Nasdaq.

