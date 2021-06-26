Binance Isn’t Allowed to be Operating in the UK, Watchdog Warns

Binance shouldn’t be operating in the U.K., the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned Saturday, a day after Japan financial regulator issued a similar notice to the cryptocurrency exchange.

Citing its own requirements, the FCA said Binance Markets Limited isn’t allowed to undertake any regulated activities without prior written approval.

The FCA said it appears Binance is offering U.K. customers products and services via Binance.com.

On Friday, Japan’s financial regulator warned that Binance is operating in that country without permission.

