Binance Isn’t Allowed to be Operating in the UK, Watchdog Warns

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Binance shouldn’t be operating in the U.K., the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned Saturday, a day after Japan financial regulator issued a similar notice to the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Citing its own requirements, the FCA said Binance Markets Limited isn’t allowed to undertake any regulated activities without prior written approval.
  • The FCA said it appears Binance is offering U.K. customers products and services via Binance.com.
  • On Friday, Japan’s financial regulator warned that Binance is operating in that country without permission.

