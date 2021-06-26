Binance Isn’t Allowed to be Operating in the UK, Watchdog Warns
Binance shouldn’t be operating in the U.K., the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned Saturday, a day after Japan financial regulator issued a similar notice to the cryptocurrency exchange.
- Citing its own requirements, the FCA said Binance Markets Limited isn’t allowed to undertake any regulated activities without prior written approval.
- The FCA said it appears Binance is offering U.K. customers products and services via Binance.com.
- On Friday, Japan’s financial regulator warned that Binance is operating in that country without permission.
