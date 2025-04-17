Bitcoin Magazine



Binance Advising Multiple Governments On Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Financial Times reports that bitcoin and crypto exchange Binance is advising several countries on creating their own bitcoin and crypto regulations and establishing national strategic bitcoin reserves.

Binance CEO Richard Teng revealed that multiple governments seek the exchange’s guidance on establishing strategic bitcoin reserves and crafting digital asset policies following recent U.S. moves toward creating a national bitcoin stockpile.

“We have actually received quite a number of approaches by a few governments and sovereign wealth funds on the establishment of their own crypto reserves,” Teng said in an interview with the Financial Times. While declining to name specific countries, he noted that the United States is “way ahead” in developing strategic bitcoin frameworks.

The development comes as nations worldwide reassess their approach to Bitcoin following former U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve using confiscated assets from criminal and civil proceedings.

Teng, who assumed leadership of Binance after founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down, said that many countries have approached Binance to “[help] them with formulating their regulatory framework to govern crypto.”

The exchange’s advisory role significantly evolves its relationship with regulators. Previously known for its “no headquarters” approach, Binance is considering establishing a global base as it takes on a more formal role in shaping national bitcoin and crypto policies.

Countries like Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have already partnered with Binance on crypto regulation, though neither has officially announced plans for bitcoin reserves. The exchange’s expanding influence in policy formation reflects the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a potential strategic asset by sovereign entities.

Market observers note this development could signal a broader shift in how governments view bitcoin and crypto.

The advisory initiative comes as Binance works to reshape its image following recent regulatory challenges. The exchange has strengthened its compliance frameworks and proactively engaged with regulators worldwide.

The trend toward national bitcoin reserves could significantly affect the bitcoin’s global adoption and price stability. As more countries consider holding bitcoin as a strategic asset, the market may see reduced volatility and increased institutional participation.

Binance’s role in advising governments marks a new chapter in the bitcoin and crypto industry’s maturation as these assets increasingly become part of national strategic planning. The development suggests a potential shift in how countries approach monetary sovereignty in the digital age.

