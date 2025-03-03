BILS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (Symbol: BILS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.28, changing hands as low as $99.16 per share. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BILS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BILS's low point in its 52 week range is $98.965 per share, with $99.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.17.

