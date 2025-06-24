Billionaire Philippe Laffont Thinks This Could Be Worth More Than Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla By 2030

Philippe Laffont is a billionaire investor and a co-founder of Coatue Management, a hedge fund that focuses its investments on emerging themes across technology, healthcare, and cryptocurrency.

Coatue recently hosted its annual East Meets West conference, during which it published a number of findings that are fueling capital markets -- specifically, the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

However, Coatue also dedicated a portion of its research to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) performance over the last several years, and where the cryptocurrency could be headed.

In fact, Coatue forecasts that Bitcoin could reach a market capitalization of $5.2 trillion by 2030. Not only does this imply 153% upside from Bitcoin's current market value, but it suggests that it could emerge as the third most valuable asset in the world during the next five years -- trailing only Microsoft and Nvidia and surpassing the likes of Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla.

Let's explore what could fuel Bitcoin to new highs during the next five years. More importantly, I'll detail several different ways in which investors can invest in the Bitcoin movement.

Bitcoin could be on its way to becoming a mainstream financial asset

For much of its history, Bitcoin has been labeled as a highly speculative asset -- and rightfully so. Between its overly pronounced volatility, rising adoption rates, and ongoing regulatory uncertainties, Bitcoin is not exactly as mainstream as the U.S. dollar, for example.

Nevertheless, cryptocurrency has gradually become more mainstream during the past several years thanks to a combination of factors.

Retail investors showed early enthusiasm for blockchain technology and how prominent cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum could be used to facilitate transactions in the real world.

Over time, large financial institutions have also become more receptive to the idea of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols playing a role in the world of payments infrastructure, as well as the idea that assets such as Bitcoin could act as hedges to inflation -- similar to the way gold and certain other alternative assets do.

In terms of utility beyond that of financial transactions, companies such as Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) and GameStop have actually acquired Bitcoin to augment their balance sheets. While such moves have been polarizing from the perspective of investors, holding Bitcoin alongside cash and short-term investments is not entirely unlike Palantir's strategy of holding gold on its balance sheet a few years ago.

Some on Wall Street seem to agree with Laffont

Coatue isn't the only firm on Wall Street predicting a steep rise in Bitcoin over the next several years.

Less than a year ago, Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors projected a short-term price target between $150,000 and $250,000 for Bitcoin. During a recent interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, not only did Lee double down on his optimistic view, but he asserted that given the limited supply of Bitcoin available and its perceived value and evolving use cases relative to other hedges (i.e., gold), its long-term price target could be more in the $3 million range -- implying a $63 trillion market cap.

Cathie Wood, head of Ark Invest, is forecasting a monster upside in Bitcoin as well. Her long-term forecast of $1.5 million per coin implies a market cap of $31 trillion -- well above Coatue's projection.

Is Bitcoin a good buy right now?

The most important takeaway from the analysis explored above is not simply that prominent investors are calling for huge gains in the price of Bitcoin. It's understanding the idea that Bitcoin's fixed supply gives the asset a perceived value of rarity, and therefore exposure to the asset could be advantageous during times of economic uncertainty.

To be sure, Bitcoin remains a highly speculative and volatile item to own. If direct exposure to Bitcoin is outside of your risk profile, there are several passive ways to invest in the cryptocurrency.

For starters, investors can buy spot Bitcoin ETFs such as the iShares Bitcoin Trust or Cathie Wood's ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Trust. These funds track the price movements of Bitcoin, but do not require investors to buy the cryptocurrency directly.

Going one step further, if investors would like to hold assets with more insulated exposure to Bitcoin, they could buy shares of crypto exchanges such as Coinbase or trading applications such as Robinhood, which has a focus on crypto.

As the chart above illustrates, Bitcoin and some of its proxies have outperformed the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and gold over the last year. However, it should be noted that the broader market and gold have held up quite well, too.

Given these dynamics, I do think some exposure to Bitcoin -- be it direct or indirect -- could be a useful complementary piece of a diversified portfolio. With that said, I do not see Bitcoin or the broader cryptocurrency opportunity as superior to traditional investment vehicles just yet.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adam Spatacco has positions in Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft.

