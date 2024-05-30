Bill.com Streamlines Capital Structure with Note Repurchase and Capped Call Termination

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) has provided an announcement.

BILL Holdings, Inc. has announced its plan to repurchase approximately $234.5 million of its 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025 for roughly $221.7 million in cash, with the transaction expected to close on June 4, 2024. Additionally, the company will terminate the capped call transactions related to these notes, which is anticipated to net them around $1.1 million. These strategic financial moves are aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure, yet they come with a disclaimer highlighting the inherent risks of forward-looking statements and the potential for actual outcomes to vary.

