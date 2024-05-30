News & Insights

Stocks

Bill.com Streamlines Capital Structure with Note Repurchase and Capped Call Termination

May 30, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) has provided an announcement.

BILL Holdings, Inc. has announced its plan to repurchase approximately $234.5 million of its 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025 for roughly $221.7 million in cash, with the transaction expected to close on June 4, 2024. Additionally, the company will terminate the capped call transactions related to these notes, which is anticipated to net them around $1.1 million. These strategic financial moves are aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure, yet they come with a disclaimer highlighting the inherent risks of forward-looking statements and the potential for actual outcomes to vary.

Find detailed analytics on BILL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BILL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.