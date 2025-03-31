Bitcoin Magazine



The Bill Miller IV Interview: Bitcoin as the Global Denominator of Capital

Summary: The Bill Miller IV Interview

Bill Miller IV, CIO of Miller Value Partners and Bitcoin 2025 speaker, joins Bitcoin Magazine’s “The Culture Bit” to lay out a markets-first case for Bitcoin as the world’s ultimate denominator of capital.

Bill explains why Bitcoin is more than digital gold: it’s a response to engineered outcomes, financial entropy, and institutional inertia. He hits hard on why Michael Saylor and Strategy’s ‘strategy’ matters, why more corporations will follow, and why the time for fence-sitting on Bitcoin is over for investors of all-types.

This should come as no surprise given comments on Bitcoin by his father Bill Miller III who revealed a “very big” Bitcoin position in 2022 after the cryptocurrency made up approximately half of his asset allocation.

Drawing from over a decade of investing experience in the space, Bill walks through how Bitcoin solves fundamental failures in fiat monetary systems—not with hype, but with game theory, governance, and first-principle design. Bill offers a powerful endorsement of Bitcoin, noting: “I buy Bitcoin every single day. It’s the last thing I’d ever sell.”

Follow along for a deep dive on how one of Bitcoin’s biggest bulls and longest-time investors is navigating the Bitcoin market in 2025 and beyond.

