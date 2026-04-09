BILL Extends Supplier Payments Plus Solution to Speed Up Transactions

BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL announced the latest enhancements to BILL Supplier Payments Plus, designed to automate and smartly manage payments and cash application for Enterprise Suppliers. The goal is to simplify SMB payments, cut down manual tasks, and support enterprise-grade controls.

BILL positions itself as the bridge between buyers and suppliers, tackling complexity at scale to minimize friction on both sides of the transaction. By strengthening the connection between SMBs and Enterprise Suppliers, BILL enables both to operate faster and more predictably.

Smart Payments for Better Control and Predictable Cash Flow

BILL now empowers Enterprise Suppliers with a unified platform for automated payment processing and cash application from SMBs. This all-in-one solution combines payment orchestration, routing, remittance capture, reconciliation, and settlement controls.

Key enhancements include Card Straight-Through Processing (STP), which automates card payments and settlements by depositing funds directly into supplier accounts. This eliminates manual receipt processing and exception handling to streamline high-volume workflows. Intelligent Payment Preferences for both card and ACH options lets suppliers set custom payment rules to balance speed and cost, improving Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and enabling them to get paid up to ~7 days faster with more predictable cash flow.

Expanding Digital Acceptance

BILL is broadening its digital payment capabilities for Enterprise Suppliers, enabling them to receive payments from SMB customers, whether they're in the BILL network or not. This move significantly boosts the total reachable payment volume flowing through BILL's platform.

Key enhancements include Payment Links, which let suppliers accept card or ACH payments from SMBs via a payment link without requiring a BILL account creation. It also digitizes off-network payments by turning paper checks and manual payments into digital ones, cutting out delays. Plus, suppliers get a unified dashboard showing payments from both in network and out of network businesses, strengthening forecasting accuracy and operational control.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have declined 9.9% compared with the industry's fall of 6%.



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