BILL Expands SMB Footprint with New Integrated Solution

Bill Holdings BILL is transforming the financial landscape for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) by streamlining their financial operations through its latest Financial Operations Platform.



This integrated platform comprises accounts payable (AP), accounts receivable (AR), and spend and expense management and simplifies cash flow management. The platform will empower you to make informed financial choices, ultimately fostering business growth and success.



With BILL's integrated financial operations platform, SMBs can achieve better real-time business insights into their cash flow. Additionally, businesses can more effectively optimize their cash flow with various funding choices and different payment options, including virtual card, international payments, pay by card, the BILL Divvy Corporate Card, and real-time payments such as instant transfer.



By automating repetitive tasks and providing real-time insights, BILL SMBs save time and make informed financial decisions. It also eliminates the need for multiple software subscriptions, reducing SMBs' costs.

BILL’s Strong Content Portfolio to Aid Growth

BILL’s latest initiative has enhanced its portfolio offerings. The company is also benefiting from accretive acquisitions that have helped it expand its portfolio.



The acquisition of Invoice2go is helping it to develop accounts receivable and payable offerings. The acquisition of Invoice2Go will increase BILL’s accounts receivable offerings and expand its foothold in Sydney, Australia and California, U.S.A.



BILL’s strategic acquisitions of Finmark, Divvy and Invoice2go have also contributed to its top-line growth. The acquisition of Finmark expands its portfolio of solutions to include financial planning and analysis tools. It empowers SMBs with more significant insights to run their business and manage their cash flow.



The acquisition of Divvy is helping the company to benefit from the digitization megatrend, as companies are using Divvy’s solutions to digitally transform their financial operations and automatically manage accounts payable and accounts receivable.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenues between $1.289 billion and $1.31 billion, implying year-over-year growth in the 22%-23% range driven by an innovative pipeline. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.82 and $1.97 per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, BILL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



BILL shares have increased 6.5% year to date and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector has increased to 38.7%.



Asure Software ASUR, NetEase NTES and NVIDIA NVDA are some top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long term earnings growth rate of Asure Software, NetEase and NVIDIA is currently pegged at 27%, 15.98%, and 13.5%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.