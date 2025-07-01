BILL Expands New Payment Services: Is There More Room for Growth?

BILL Holdings BILL is strategically expanding its platform to upgrade its traditional small and midsize business (SMB) base to serve the growing needs of larger and more complex organizations. While SMBs remain at the heart of its ecosystem, the company’s latest offerings, especially the launch of Supplier Payments Plus, signal a move to serve the full spectrum of B2B commerce.



Supplier Payments Plus simplifies and accelerates how large suppliers receive and record payments from SMBs. Designed specifically for enterprise suppliers, the solution streamlines the processing of thousands of incoming payments by resolving common pain points such as missing remittance details, manual cash application and slow check reconciliation. With seamless ERP integration and customizable remittance advice, it significantly boosts operational efficiency for suppliers while enhancing the overall payment experience for SMB buyers.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, BILL generated $301.7 million in revenues from its Integrated Platform, which includes Accounts Payable/Receivable and Spend & Expense solutions, marking a 14.5% year-over-year increase. This growth is supported by continued adoption across its core SMB base. Importantly, more than 9,000 accounting firms have selected BILL as their platform of choice for delivering client advisory services.



Beyond this, BILL continues to invest in innovation across its platform. The company is enhancing its payment portfolio, expanding distribution channels and accelerating its AI strategy. As BILL continues to scale its capabilities, the outlook for sustained SMB growth remains strong, supported by a more versatile and future-ready product suite.

Intuit & Expensify Threaten BILL’s Prospects

Intuit INTU has strengthened its position in SMB financial services by launching QuickBooks Bill Pay, directly challenging BILL’s role in digital payments. This move allows Intuit to offer built-in bill payment and cash flow tools within its widely adopted platform. Intuit delivers a seamless experience for small businesses already relying on QuickBooks, enhancing platform stickiness.



Expensify EXFY focuses exclusively on expense management, offering extraordinary tools like SmartScan receipt capture, automatic reimbursement and real-time expense tracking. Expensify's intuitive design and integration reliability give it a usability advantage over BILL's Divvy. While it lacks a full AP/AR suite, Expensify excels at fast, streamlined expense control. For SMBs that prioritize simplicity and speed in expense workflows, Expensify is still a top-tier choice.

BILL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BILL’s shares have dropped 45.4% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 6.1%.



From a valuation standpoint, its forward 12-month Price/Sales of 3.27X compares with the industry’s 5.89X. BILL has a Value Score of D.



The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.05 per share, reflecting a 5.7% increase over the past 60 days but holding steady over the last 30 days. Despite the upward revision, the figure still implies a year-over-year decline of 3.3%.



BILL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

