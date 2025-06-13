Bilibili Inc. Completes Repurchase of 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027

Bilibili Inc. completed a repurchase of $66,000 in its Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.

Bilibili Inc., a prominent video community in China, announced the successful completion of its repurchase program for its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2027. The repurchase right expired on June 12, 2025, with a total of $66,000 of the notes being validly surrendered before the deadline. Bilibili has accepted all surrendered notes for repurchase and will ensure the cash payment is distributed to the note holders. The company continues to focus on enriching the lives of young generations through diverse video content and a strong community built around engaging features like "bullet chatting."

Potential Positives

Completion of the repurchase of $66,000 of Convertible Senior Notes demonstrates Bilibili's commitment to managing its debt and shareholder value.



The successful repurchase of Notes may signal financial health and confidence in the company's future performance, which can enhance investor trust.



This action may reduce interest expenses and overall debt obligations, potentially leading to improved financial stability in the long term.

Potential Negatives

The repurchase of only US$66,000 in Convertible Senior Notes may indicate a lack of confidence from investors or a weaker than expected financial position, as it shows limited demand for the Notes.



The expiration of the repurchase right could suggest that the company is unable to attract sufficient interest or participation from noteholders, which may reflect poorly on investor sentiment towards Bilibili's financial health.



This press release does not provide any information on the company's overall financial performance or future outlook, which may raise concerns among investors seeking transparency and guidance.

FAQ

What is Bilibili Inc.'s recent announcement?

Bilibili announced the completion of its repurchase right relating to its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.

What was the total amount of notes repurchased?

The company repurchased US$66,000 aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Senior Notes.

What is the significance of the repurchase right expiration date?

The repurchase right expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on June 12, 2025.

Who acted as the paying agent for the Convertible Senior Notes?

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas served as the paying agent for the Notes.

How does Bilibili support young generations in China?

Bilibili enriches lives through diverse video content and community engagement, fostering strong emotional connections among users.

$BILI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BILI stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BILI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BILI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BILI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BILI forecast page.

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it has completed its previously announced repurchase right relating to its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (CUSIP No. 090040AD8) (the “Notes”). The repurchase right expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Based on information from Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as the paying agent for the Notes, US$66,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the repurchase right. The aggregate cash purchase price of these Notes is US$66,000. The Company has accepted all of the surrendered Notes for repurchase and has forwarded cash in payment of the same to the paying agent for distribution to the applicable holders.







Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the “bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users’ viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.





http://ir.bilibili.com



.







