BILI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Bilibili Inc (Symbol: BILI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.20, changing hands as low as $19.96 per share. Bilibili Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BILI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BILI's low point in its 52 week range is $8.23 per share, with $35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.41.

