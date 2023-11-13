Bilfinger Q3 Profit Rises, Orders Down; Confirms FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Industrial services provider Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) reported Monday that its third-quarter net profit increased to 37 million euros from prior year's 22 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.98 euro, up from prior year's 0.56 euro.

The EBITA margin improved to 5.1 percent from last year's 3.4 percent, with positive contributions from all segments.

Group revenue grew 4 percent to 1.12 billion euros from 1.08 billion euros a year ago. Organically, revenues increased 7 percent.

Meanwhile, orders received fell 8 percent to 1.03 billion euros from 1.12 billion euros last year. Organic decrease was 5 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Bilfinger continues to expect revenue of between 4.30 billion euros and 4.60 billion euros, compared to last year's 4.31 billion euros.

The Group's profitability is still expected to will increase, with an EBITA margin of 3.8 percent to 4.1 percent, compared to last year's 1.8 percent on a reported basis and 3.2 percent on an adjusted basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.