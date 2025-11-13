Markets

Bilfinger Q3 Net Profit Flat With Prior Year

November 13, 2025 — 01:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bilfinger reported third quarter net profit of 55 million euros or profit per share of 1.47 euros compared to 55 million euros or 1.45 euros per share, last year. Orders received were 1.36 billion euros in the third quarter and remained at the prior-year level organically. Revenue rose by 8 percent to 1.38 billion euros, with organic growth of 7 percent.

Bilfinger has confirmed and further specified its outlook for 2025. The revenue corridor has been narrowed to between 5.3 and 5.5 billion euros, from between 5.1 and 5.7 billion euros. The EBITA margin has been narrowed down to a range of 5.4 to 5.6 percent from 5.2 to 5.8 percent.

