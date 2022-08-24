BIL, NZUS: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), where 12,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.7% decrease week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the United States Fund Finder & ETF Screener (NZUS), which lost 2,120,000 of its units, representing a 34.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of NZUS, in morning trading today Apple (AAPL) is trading flat, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is lower by about 0.1%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings