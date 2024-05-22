News & Insights

Stocks

BikeExchange Ltd Seeks ASX Securities Quotation

May 22, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BikeExchange Ltd (AU:BEX) has released an update.

BikeExchange Limited has applied for the quotation of 199,320 new fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the securities set to be quoted from May 23, 2024. This reflects the company’s latest financial move in expanding its market presence.

For further insights into AU:BEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.