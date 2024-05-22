BikeExchange Ltd Seeks ASX Securities Quotation

BikeExchange Ltd (AU:BEX) has released an update.

BikeExchange Limited has applied for the quotation of 199,320 new fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the securities set to be quoted from May 23, 2024. This reflects the company’s latest financial move in expanding its market presence.

