Biggest Trends in Home Cooking

July 14, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Home cooks always have new ingredients and methods to explore but balancing curiosity with reliable recipes and limited time is challenging. Recent surveys reveal a trend towards quick, budget-friendly meals, with 54% of home cooks focusing on time-saving and low-effort recipes. 

 

"Quick and easy" dishes are those taking 30 minutes or less, and simplicity in ingredients is increasingly preferred. Creative recipe mash-ups and pantry-friendly cooking are on the rise. Additionally, international ingredients are becoming more accessible, encouraging home cooks to experiment with global flavors.

 

Many professional cooks are seeing the benefits of incorporating a many different international options for a new twist and elevating the culinary experience. 

Finsum: These diverse options could help round out the kitchen for your next meals.

    Personal Finance
