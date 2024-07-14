Biggest Trends in Home Cooking

Home cooks always have new ingredients and methods to explore but balancing curiosity with reliable recipes and limited time is challenging. Recent surveys reveal a trend towards quick, budget-friendly meals, with 54% of home cooks focusing on time-saving and low-effort recipes.
"Quick and easy" dishes are those taking 30 minutes or less, and simplicity in ingredients is increasingly preferred. Creative recipe mash-ups and pantry-friendly cooking are on the rise. Additionally, international ingredients are becoming more accessible, encouraging home cooks to experiment with global flavors.
Many professional cooks are seeing the benefits of incorporating a many different international options for a new twist and elevating the culinary experience.
Finsum: These diverse options could help round out the kitchen for your next meals.
