The Biggest Risk to Nvidia Stock That Nobody Is Talking About

Key Points

Nvidia has seen revenue advance amid the AI boom.

The company, as the leading AI chip designer, plays a key role in the AI story.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been a major winner during this artificial intelligence (AI) boom -- it's soared 1,300% over the past five years as this story began to develop and gain momentum. This is because Nvidia offers the key product necessary for AI to take shape: the AI chip. There are other AI chips out there, but Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have proven to be the fastest -- and that's been a big selling point as tech giants aim to reach their AI goals.

All of this has driven eye-popping revenue gains for this AI leader. In the latest full year, for example, revenue climbed 65% to a record $215 billion.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Amid this very bright story, though, lies a risk to Nvidia stock that nobody is talking about. Let's consider it.

Nvidia's early days

First, it's important to look at Nvidia's path so far. The company, being that it is more than 30 years old, wasn't always focused on AI. In its early days, Nvidia's main business involved serving GPUs to the video gaming market -- the company still does this, but it's no longer the major moneymaker. In the recent quarter, on $68 billion in total revenue, gaming revenue brought in less than $4 billion.

And this brings me to the subject of Nvidia's biggest risk. The company now makes 91% of its total revenue through its data center business, serving major AI clients as they order compute for their data centers. These are names such as Microsoft and Amazon. Now, the positive point here is that these customers have the financial strength to keep ordering Nvidia's chips and related products.

But the risk is that Nvidia has become heavily reliant on AI. If, for instance, AI spending drops significantly, Nvidia's revenue could plunge.

Is Nvidia a risky buy?

So, does this make Nvidia a risky buy right now? Not necessarily. It's important to note that enough of the AI story has unfolded to allow us to evaluate its strength. Companies are already using AI in many areas, so it isn't an experimental technology that risks falling flat.

Also, Nvidia is progressively expanding the use of its GPUs into a broad range of areas, from robotics and autonomous vehicles to telecom networks. So the company is growing its revenue sources rather than just relying on data center build-out.

Of course, investing in Nvidia comes with some degree of risk: Any slowdown in AI spending could weigh on the stock. But, considering the current usage and potential for AI, I wouldn't expect headwinds to be long-lasting. And that's why Nvidia's dependence on data center customers isn't a dealbreaker for me -- and I consider it a solid tech stock to buy and hold.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.