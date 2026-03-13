The Biggest Mistake You Might Make With Your Next RMD

Key Points

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) have to be taken by Dec. 31 each year.

Waiting until the end of the year to withdraw your RMD could hurt you from a tax-planning perspetive.

It's important to plan ahead and give yourself options.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

In the course of deciding whether to save for retirement in a traditional account versus a Roth, people tend to focus on when they're getting a tax break. With a traditional IRA or 401(k), you get a tax break on your contributions. With a Roth IRA or 401(k), you get a tax break on your withdrawals.

But there's another key factor to consider when you're deciding between a traditional or Roth retirement plan. Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s force savers to take required minimum distributions, or RMDs, whereas Roth accounts do not. And those RMDs could introduce some complications during retirement, since they can create an unwanted tax headache.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

If you have a traditional retirement plan that's subject to RMDs, it's important to understand the rules involved. And it's also important to time your RMDs carefully.

A big RMD mistake you don't want to make

RMDs begin at age 73 (or 75 for younger workers) and are due by Dec. 31 each year. Failing to meet that deadline could subject you to a 25% penalty.

Technically, this means you could take your RMD on the last day of the year and be just fine in terms of avoiding penalties. But that doesn't mean waiting until the last minute to take your withdrawal is a smart decision.

Remember, any money you withdraw in RMD form is taxable income. If you wait until the very end of the year to take an RMD, you may lose out on opportunities to plan strategically.

Let's say you take your RMD at the very end of December and find out that your additional income pushes you into a higher tax bracket. At that point, you may not be able to do much to offset that.

But let's say you take your RMD earlier in the year and realize you're likely looking at a significant increase in your tax rate. You may, at that point, have time to take steps to compensate, like selling assets at a loss or doing other things to reduce your taxable income overall.

Another issue with taking your RMD late in the year? Potential market volatility.

If you're forced to sell assets when their value has fallen to meet the RMD deadline, you risk a longer-term portfolio decline that could be tricky to recover from. If you plan for your withdrawals earlier or take them at different intervals during the year, you can potentially reduce the risk of being forced to sell when the market is at its worst.

Plan ahead for RMDs

While taking your RMD each year by Dec. 31 should help you avoid penalties, it may not help you avoid financial stress and upheaval. A better plan? Have RMDs on your radar all year long, and start strategizing about them early on. That could help you minimize your taxes and avoid a big portfolio hit.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.