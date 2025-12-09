Biggest Market Movers Today, Dec. 9: WRBY, DYN, & More

Key Points

Stock market indexes largely treaded water on Tuesday awaiting a potential rate cut.

A hidden AI play gained some ground.

Some other high-flyers gave up some gains after cashing in on their success.

The stock market continued to churn on Tuesday, as investors largely remained in a holding pattern as they wait to discover the future direction of short-term interest rates. For that, they'll have to wait until Wednesday afternoon, when the Federal Reserve announces its latest monetary policy decision. In the meantime, crosscurrents kept major market benchmarks largely unchanged, with some mixed results for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) today.

Index Daily Percentage Change Daily Point Change Dow -0.38% -179 S&P 500 -0.09% -6 Nasdaq +0.13% +31

Among individual stocks, there was some more significant news that prompted sizable moves. One stock jumped as it prepares to release what could be a groundbreaking AI-related product, while another dropped as it decided to raise capital at an opportune moment.

Top Stock Gainers Today

WRBY: +9%

Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) posted a nice gain on Tuesday, rising 9% as the eyewear manufacturer and retailer extended its gains from the previous day. Investors are increasingly viewing Warby Parker as an AI stock because of its partnership with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google division to create glasses that incorporate artificial intelligence-powered features. Plans for this "smart eyewear" to come out at some point during 2026 could be a game-changer for Warby Parker, as the companies hope to incorporate Android virtual reality features as well as the Gemini AI model. There could come a point when investors get too excited about Warby Parker's AI-related prospects, but that point likely hasn't arrived just yet.

PAAS: +11%

Silver mining company Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) was also among top stock market gainers on Tuesday. Silver prices have risen sharply this year and hit a new milestone, closing above $60 per ounce for the first time ever. Investors have sent precious metals prices sharply higher in 2025 as they've looked for assets that can help them add diversification and protection from a potential bear market in stocks, bonds, and other more traditional asset classes. Pan American in particular has been a top silver stock, following its acquisition-heavy strategy successfully during the metal's historic run. With larger reserves, a healthy balance sheet, and ample free cash flow, Pan American looks poised to thrive.

Top Stock Losers Today

DYN: -17%

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DYN) was among the day's biggest losers on Wall Street, falling 17% and reversing sizable gains from the previous day. Shares had climbed on Monday as the biopharmaceutical company had announced encouraging trial results for its candidate treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Investors were excited that the company planned to submit the treatment for accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-2026. However, after the market closed, Dyne said it would raise $300 million in a secondary stock offering. That raised concerns about dilution among existing shareholders, but success with the DMD treatment could bring far greater rewards.

SLM: -15%

Finally, SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) finished the day down 15%. The parent company of student loan specialist Sallie Mae revealed during its investor day presentation that it expects earnings per share to grow at a slower pace than shareholders had previously expected. In response, several institutional investing firms chose to downgrade their ratings and cut their price targets on the stock. One massive uncertainty that SLM has faced is the extent to which the U.S. government could pull back from supporting educational financing. Investing in stocks with declining earnings is always challenging, and would-be shareholders should be cautious in how they approach the student loan financier going forward.

SLM is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dan Caplinger has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends Warby Parker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

