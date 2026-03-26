The Biggest Investing Mistakes I See as a CFP® (And How to Avoid Them)

As a Certified Financial Planner®, I've helped people overcome many financial mistakes. In this video, I discuss the six most common errors I've seen people make in their investments, and how you can set yourself up to avoid making them.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 25, 2026. The video was published on March 26, 2026.

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Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.