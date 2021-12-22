Biggest ESG Stocks to Buy Right Now

Investors are doubling down efforts to carry out specific reviews of companies ESG compliance, as a new survey found that 72% carry out reviews compared to a meager 32% a couple of years ago. Some stocks are standing out from the crowd as good ESG investments moving forward. Microsoft stands out by their detailed yearly reports that will stand up to scrutiny and their pledges to reduce their carbon footprint seem very plausible. The next big stock is Nvidia which has one of the highest ESG ratings in the chip manufacturing industry and GPU and other chip demand will only grow moving forward. Dividend darling Coca-Cola should also be on investor’s radar as it has a long positive history of supporting sustainable initiatives. Rounding out the best picks is American Express which has an AA rating on ESG efforts putting it in the industry's 93 percentile.

FINSUM: Stock pickers should look out for consistent ESG benchmarks as this will likely lead to outperformance moving forward.

