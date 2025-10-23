The Biggest Cybersecurity and Innovation Risks in Financial Services

World Housing Solution manufactures rapidly deployable and reusable thermally efficient structures and shelters for the U.S. military, NGOs, and first responder industries. Amid a housing shortage in the U.S., how rapidly deployable shelters (RDS) or modular housing help to solve this crisis?

Rapidly deployable shelters and modular/factory manufactured housing directly address the U.S. housing shortage by combining speed, scalability, and efficiency. Unlike conventional construction, which can take 12–24 months and depends on scarce labor and weather conditions, these solutions are manufactured in controlled environments within weeks, transported flat or volumetrically, and installed in days. Their thermally efficient, hurricane-rated structural panels ensure durability and resilience, while controlled production reduces waste and lowers lifecycle costs. The result is safe, affordable homes delivered faster, helping communities meet urgent housing needs without sacrificing quality or long-term sustainability.

What are some of the lessons that you have learned from WHS’ governmental work that can apply to commercial housing?

Through its work with the U.S. military and first responders, World Housing Solution has learned that housing must be fast, resilient, and reliable under the toughest conditions. Structures designed to perform in hurricanes, deserts, or arctic climates, and to deploy in days rather than months, translate directly into safer, more efficient homes for American families. Lessons in energy efficiency, flexible design, and strict compliance mean these shelters not only lower costs and adapt to diverse needs but also exceed many civilian building standards. In short, what works on the front lines is exactly what’s needed on the home front.

Over the past few years, AI has moved to the forefront of innovations across industries. How do you think AI will transform infrastructure and housing developments?

AI is set to transform housing at every stage, from design to long-term use, and World Housing Solution is already applying it inside its modular units. Generative AI can optimize layouts and forecast housing demand, while AI-driven scheduling and robotics improve manufacturing speed and reduce waste. Once homes are built, predictive maintenance and smart energy systems lower costs and improve efficiency for families. Perhaps most exciting is the use of digital twins, virtual replicas of buildings that simulate performance in hurricanes, heat, or cold before construction even begins. This military-grade precision means faster production, lower costs, and homes that are smarter, more resilient, and more sustainable from day one.

From your perspective, what regulatory clarity is needed to scale AI use within infrastructure projects?

The biggest barrier to scaling AI in infrastructure isn’t technology, it’s the uncertainty around governance. Clear rules on data use, safety standards, and accountability are essential for AI to realize its potential in housing. That means setting benchmarks for cybersecurity, privacy, and certification, just as building codes do today, while updating permitting frameworks to accept AI-validated designs. At World Housing Solution, we see tremendous opportunity in AI and are eager to work with partners and policymakers to build the safeguards that allow innovation to scale responsibly.

Do you have any unique predictions on the outlook of the housing?

The U.S. housing market is on the verge of a revolution. Within the next decade, factory-built modular and volumetric housing could make up nearly half of new construction, up from just a fraction today, making traditional stick-built homes look increasingly outdated. These homes will be designed for climate resilience, net-zero energy, and faster, AI-driven development enabled by digital twins. As policymakers begin treating housing as critical infrastructure, modular systems will also pave the way for greener, adaptable communities at scale. The bottom line: industrialized, sustainable, and digitally enabled housing is the future, and World Housing Solution is positioned to lead that transformation.