BIGG Digital Assets Names Fraser Matthews CEO

(RTTNews) - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG.V, BBKCF), a innovator and owner of Netcoins, Blockchain Intelligence Group, and TerraZero, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Fraser Matthews as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Matthews will take over from Dan Reitzik, who has been serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Reitzik will provide transition support for a defined period.

Matthews will lead the company's next phase of growth while continuing as Chief Executive Officer of Netcoins.

Matthews brings experience across capital markets, fintech, and digital assets, and has played a key role in shaping the company's strategy and operations.

In October 2023, Mark Binns stepped down as CEO as part of a strategic leadership transition to support the company's next phase of growth. Dan Reitzik was appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The company said Netcoins increased revenue to $11.5 million in 2024 from $4.9 million in 2022, while annual trading volume surpassed $1 billion in 2025. Netcoins is progressing toward submission of its CIRO application, targeted for June 1.

On Monday, BIGG Digital Assets closed trading 7.69% lesser at CAD 0.0600 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

