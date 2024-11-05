Bigg Digital Assets’ Blockchain Intelligence Group launches QLUE Express

BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) announced the launch of QLUE Express, expanding its product lineup to better serve small and medium-sized enterprises and government agencies while driving potential revenue growth. The company said, “QLUE is renowned for its advanced capabilities in tracking and analyzing cryptocurrency transactions, providing critical insights for law enforcement, financial institutions, and compliance professionals. With QLUE Express, Blockchain Intelligence Group is making these powerful tools more accessible than ever. Key Features of QLUE Express: Until now, QLUE has been primarily used by law enforcement agencies, but with the launch of QLUE Express, any investigator, company, or individual can now have access to a version of the same technology, at the swipe of a credit card. Self-Serve Access: Users can now independently access QLUE’s comprehensive suite of blockchain analytics tools without the need for long-term contracts or subscriptions. A La Carte Model: QLUE Express offers a flexible, pay-as-you-go model, enabling users to purchase only the services they need, when they need them. Instant Purchases via Credit Card: The platform allows for immediate transactions, enabling users to quickly buy credits and start using QLUE’s tools immediately.”

