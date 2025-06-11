BigCommerce Receives 2025 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius for Excellence in Ecommerce Solutions

BigCommerce receives 2025 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, recognized for customer satisfaction and ecommerce effectiveness.

Quiver AI Summary

BigCommerce has been awarded the 2025 Top Rated Award by TrustRadius, highlighting its strong customer satisfaction with a TRScore of 7.8 out of 10 from over 450 reviews. This recognition is attributed to the positive feedback from customers regarding BigCommerce’s platform and customer success services, which aid in optimizing revenue and growth for businesses. TrustRadius praised BigCommerce for its flexibility, robust features, and ease of use, making it a preferred choice for businesses in the ecommerce sector. The Top Rated Awards are based purely on customer feedback, demonstrating the impact of BigCommerce on helping merchants scale their operations successfully.

Potential Positives

BigCommerce has been awarded the 2025 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, highlighting its strong reputation in the ecommerce sector.

The award is based on a high TRScore of 7.8 out of 10, reflecting positive customer sentiment and satisfaction with the platform.

This recognition validates BigCommerce's effectiveness in helping customers optimize revenue and grow their businesses through its ecommerce solutions.

Customers have praised BigCommerce for its flexibility, robust feature set, and ease of use, enhancing its appeal to potential new clients in a competitive market.

Potential Negatives

While BigCommerce received a Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, a TRScore of 7.8 out of 10 may indicate that there is room for improvement in customer satisfaction compared to competitors who may have higher scores.



The press release does not mention any specific metrics or financial performance data supporting the impact of receiving the award, which leaves potential stakeholders without clear indicators of business growth or success linked to this recognition.



Despite the positive reviews cited, there are no direct customer endorsements from high-profile brands, which could raise questions about the broader market adoption and credibility of the platform among larger enterprises.

FAQ

What award did BigCommerce receive in 2025?

BigCommerce received the 2025 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, recognized for its customer satisfaction and product quality.

What is the TrustRadius TRScore for BigCommerce?

BigCommerce has a TRScore of 7.8 out of 10, based on over 450 customer reviews.

How does BigCommerce benefit its customers?

BigCommerce helps customers optimize revenue and grow their businesses through its flexible and feature-rich ecommerce platform.

What do customers say about BigCommerce's SEO capabilities?

Customers praise BigCommerce for its integrated SEO tools that enhance web visibility and target customer searches effectively.

Who are some notable companies that use BigCommerce?

BigCommerce serves thousands of companies globally, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, and King Arthur Baking Co.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized BigCommerce with a 2025 Top Rated Award.





With a TRScore of 7.8 out of 10 and over 450 reviews, BigCommerce is recognized by their customer reviews as a top player in the ecommerce category.





“This recognition is based entirely on our customers’ positive sentiment and is especially fulfilling because it reflects the value they receive from our platform as well as our customer success services,” said Ryan Means, senior vice president of global services at BigCommerce. “Winning this TrustRadius award validates that our customers are successful with our platform and it is helping them optimize revenue and grow their businesses.”





“BigCommerce earning a TrustRadius Top Rated award showcases its impact in empowering merchants to scale without limits,” said Allyson Havener, chief marketing officer at TrustRadius. “Their customers consistently praise BigCommerce for its flexibility, robust feature set, and ease of use—making it a trusted platform for businesses looking to grow and compete in an ever-evolving eCommerce landscape.”





Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed





criteria breakdown





of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.





Hear from verified users on how much they value





BigCommerce





:





“Big commerce certainly helped us increase our web traffic through its integrated SEO,” wrote one review. “SEO is super important for web visibility/where your page ranks on search engines. The integrated SEO along with the integrated search analytics really helps us target/cater to what our customers or potential customers are searching for.”





“BigCommerce had a much stronger B2B integration and platform in general than Shopify,” said another reviewer. “Netsuite was too expensive at the time to consider it.”





BigCommerce is proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user community. Looking to share your own feedback? Please leave a review





here





.







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.









About TrustRadius:







TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.







Media Contact:







Brad Hem





pr@bigcommerce.com



