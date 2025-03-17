BigCommerce Partners with Pipe17 to Transform Order Management for Modern Merchants

BigCommerce partners with Pipe17 to enhance order management and fulfillment for modern merchants, improving operational efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

BigCommerce has announced a partnership with Pipe17 to enhance order management for merchants in the evolving digital commerce landscape. This collaboration leverages Pipe17's AI-powered order operations network, allowing merchants to efficiently manage orders across various platforms and fulfillment channels. By integrating BigCommerce’s capabilities with Pipe17’s technology, brands will gain improved flexibility and control over their order routing and data synchronization, addressing challenges posed by the complexity of modern commerce. The partnership aims to streamline the flow of orders from various sales channels, enabling better customer experiences while also meeting the heightened demands for instant delivery and accurate order fulfillment.

Potential Positives

BigCommerce has formed a transformational partnership with Pipe17 to enhance order management, which is crucial for modern merchants facing complex digital commerce challenges.

The partnership allows BigCommerce and Feedonomics customers to leverage Pipe17's AI-powered order operations network, providing improved flexibility and control over order routing and data flows.

This collaboration positions BigCommerce as a leader in providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of omnichannel retail, enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.

The announcement underscores BigCommerce's commitment to continuous improvement and adaptation to changing market conditions, making its platform more attractive to current and potential customers.

Potential Negatives

Press release focuses heavily on a partnership with Pipe17, which may indicate a need for external collaboration to address potential weaknesses in BigCommerce's existing order management solutions.

The mention of "outdated and monolithic order management systems" could suggest that BigCommerce's previous offerings were not competitive, which may raise concerns regarding their current product effectiveness.

The reliance on third-party logistics (3PL) and expanded fulfillment infrastructures implies that BigCommerce customers may face additional complexities and costs in managing their operations.

FAQ

What is the BigCommerce and Pipe17 partnership about?

The partnership reimagines order management for merchants, enhancing control and connectivity within the digital commerce ecosystem.

How does this partnership benefit modern merchants?

The partnership provides merchants with AI-powered order operations, enabling seamless order routing and fulfillment across various selling channels.

What role does Feedonomics play in this partnership?

Feedonomics supports product data management and order orchestration, allowing merchants to optimize their listings across multiple platforms and channels.

Why is order management important for ecommerce?

Effective order management ensures a seamless flow of data and fulfillment, which is crucial for delivering great customer experiences and meeting consumer expectations.

Where can I learn more about this partnership?

Visit BigCommerce's booth (#1944) at Shoptalk from March 25-27, 2025, for more details on the partnership and its benefits.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIGC Insider Trading Activity

$BIGC insiders have traded $BIGC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN F SIMINOFF has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,007 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BIGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $BIGC stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BIGC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIGC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIGC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIGC forecast page.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





BigCommerce





(Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors today announced a transformational partnership with Pipe17, a leading provider of AI-powered composable order operations. This partnership reimagines how modern merchants manage orders in an increasingly complex digital commerce ecosystem.





BigCommerce empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to sell online and capture orders seamlessly. Feedonomics, BigCommerce’s AI-powered product data feed management and order orchestration solution, helps brands list, manage and optimize product, inventory, pricing and order data across third-party channels, from ads, to social commerce, to marketplaces. The next frontier of commerce lies in the back office—turning captured orders into packages on consumers’ doorsteps or trucks on businesses’ loading docks.





Today’s customers expect to shop anywhere—through merchant-owned channels like their brand websites and mobile apps, marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, social platforms like TikTok and Instagram, and increasingly AI agents. They also demand instant delivery and flawless order fulfillment, pushing brands to expand their fulfillment infrastructure with additional warehouses, third-party logistics (3PL) partnerships, generous returns policies and new technology.





As selling channels proliferate and fulfillment infrastructure grows in both size and complexity, problems rapidly shift to the back office—specifically order management. Merchants struggle to route orders and ensure order-related data is perfectly synchronized between selling channels, 3PLs, warehouse management systems (WMSs), customer service and back-office systems of record such as an ERP, and any one of dozens or hundreds of systems that touch order and order-adjacent data.





Pipe17’s order operations network transforms the way orders, inventory and data flow through the modern commerce landscape. Unlike outdated and monolithic order management systems (OMSs) that attempt to be the center of every integration, Pipe17 is built atop an AI-powered network composed of hundreds of endpoints. In partnership with BigCommerce, this dynamic, scalable, and composable approach gives merchants unmatched flexibility and control of their connectivity, product listings, order routing and order-related data flows.





With this partnership, merchants on the BigCommerce platform, as well as Feedonomics customers on any platform, can leverage Pipe17’s connectivity network to extend their coverage across critical fulfillment endpoints.





“Order Management is ripe for disruption, and Pipe17 delivers a game-changing solution with its innovative order operations platform,” said Travis Hess, CEO of BigCommerce. “BigCommerce has always made it easy for merchants to capture orders, and Feedonomics helps merchants sell everywhere their customers shop, and by partnering with Pipe17, we can now ensure those orders from both owned channels and third-party channels move smoothly through our customers’ fulfillment infrastructure and back-office setup, ensuring a seamless flow through the delivery process.”





“Commerce is all about delivering great customer experiences,” said Mo Afshar, CEO of Pipe17. “We’re proud to partner with BigCommerce to help merchants unify their commerce operations and stay ahead of the evolving digital commerce landscape. Together, with BigCommerce’s world-class API-first open commerce platform, product data management and order capture solutions and Pipe17’s order operations network that delivers the order management capabilities merchants need without the bloated OMS they despise, we’re enabling sellers to create better, more intelligent and further reaching customer experiences.”





"We saw during the height of the Covid pandemic, and beyond, the importance of accurately managing orders and fulfillment across multiple sales channels,” said



James Grandefeld



, Chief Operating Officer at Bona Fide Masks, “Our partnership with both of these great platforms lets us provide best in class service to our valued customers. We are excited about the partnership and what it means for us.”





To learn more about BigCommerce’s partnership with Pipe17, visit the company’s booth (#1944) at Shoptalk, March 25-27, 2025.







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







About Feedonomics







Feedonomics is the leading data management platform powering omnichannel growth for the world's top brands and retailers. With its flexible technology and full-service support team, Feedonomics facilitates a variety of data and order management use cases across industries such as ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active customers, integrations with hundreds of ecommerce platforms and channels, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and TikTok. To learn more about Feedonomics, a platform-agnostic BigCommerce subsidiary, visit





www.feedonomics.com





. For more information, please visit





www.feedonomics.com





or follow us on





Twitter





,





LinkedIn





,





Instagram





and





Facebook





.







About Pipe17







Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Pipe17 is the fastest and easiest way to make omnichannel order flows touchless and cost-efficient, from order to inventory to fulfillment across DTC, B2B, and Retail. Pipe17 is the only ecommerce order operations solution that combines rapid deployment, seamless orders-to-anywhere automation, real-time visibility, and elastic scale. Learn more at





https://Pipe17.com





or follow us on





LinkedIn





.





Media contacts:





For BigCommerce and Feedonomics





Brad Hem









pr@bigcommerce.com









For Pipe17,





Jon Gettinger









jon.gettinger@pipe17.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.