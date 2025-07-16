BigCommerce Achieves Perfect Score in 2025 Paradigm B2B Combines for Digital Commerce Solutions

BigCommerce achieved 24 medals in the 2025 Paradigm B2B Combines, reinforcing its leadership in B2B ecommerce solutions.

BigCommerce, a prominent SaaS ecommerce platform, announced it achieved a perfect score of 24 medals in the 2025 Paradigm B2B Combines for Digital Commerce Solutions, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. The company improved its rankings across five categories in both Enterprise and Midmarket Editions, winning more gold medals in the Midmarket Edition than any other platform. BigCommerce's B2B Edition is designed to help manufacturers and distributors enhance operational efficiency and growth through features like personalized catalogs, integrating with various business systems, and new tools for managing complex account structures. The solution aims to streamline the ecommerce experience and empower businesses to offer self-service options to their customers. Additionally, the awards highlighted BigCommerce's strong execution, customer support, and extensive partner ecosystem, reinforcing its reputation as a leading choice for B2B companies.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced it has scored 24 out of 24 total medals in the 2025 Paradigm B2B Combines for Digital Commerce Solutions (Enterprise and Midmarket Editions) for the third consecutive year. BigCommerce advanced its rankings in five categories in both Editions and achieved more Gold medals in Midmarket than other platforms, further positioning BigCommerce as a preferred choice for midmarket and enterprise B2B organizations looking to improve operational efficiency and grow faster.





BigCommerce B2B Edition empowers manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers to scale efficiently by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and increasing revenue across every channel. Merchants can easily personalize catalogs, pricing, quotes and payment options for each buyer, while integrating seamlessly with leading ERPs, PIMs and CRMs to maintain synchronized data. Building on this foundation, newly launched features, including Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) and Advanced Account Hierarchy with role-based permissions, further simplify complex account structures, accelerate quote-to-cash cycles and deliver intuitive self-service experiences that deepen customer loyalty and drive long-term growth.





“B2B ecommerce isn’t just a channel; it is critical infrastructure,” said Lance Owide, general manager of B2B at BigCommerce. “For manufacturers and distributors, it’s now a core growth lever. The ability to offer buyers a self-service experience, where they can easily find products, place orders, manage accounts and access real-time information, is a competitive requirement. It is how businesses scale without scaling cost. That’s why BigCommerce is doubling down on capabilities that help businesses operationalize and unlock the full potential of digital B2B.”





“BigCommerce’s B2B Edition has transformed the way we operate as a leading manufacturer and omnichannel distributor of replacement hardware in the Home Improvement space,” said Wilt Kishimoto, director of marketing at





primelineparts.com





. “It’s a comprehensive, out-of-the-box solution that is a big contributor to our growth by enabling us to deliver tailored brand storefronts that reflect buyer expectations. The ability to track and analyze performance across all storefronts, or drill down into one, gives us unmatched operational insight. When paired with the buyer portal, we’re offering our trading partners and procurement teams a best-in-class experience so they can independently manage quotes, orders, replenishment lists, invoices and logistics all in one centralized hub. B2B Edition has taken the complexity out of scaling. Its flexibility and power are exactly what our industry demands.”





BigCommerce received 12 medals in the Paradigm B2B (Midmarket Edition), including 10 gold medals, more than any other platform. The gold medals were awarded for Vision & Strategy, Ability to Execute, Customer Service & Support, Partner Ecosystem, Site Search, Sales & Channel Enablement, Total Cost of Ownership, Content & Data Management, Promotions Management and Transaction Management.





The 12 medals in the Paradigm B2B (Enterprise Edition) included five gold medals for Vision & Strategy, Total Cost of Ownership, Sales & Channel Enablement, Site Search and Promotions Management.





“BigCommerce is particularly well-suited for enterprise and mid-market B2B companies looking for a value-priced, partner-centric, multitenant SaaS ecommerce solution that leverages an extensive open application marketplace to deliver robust functionality,” said Andy Hoar, chief executive officer at Paradigm B2B. “Customers spoke highly of BigCommerce’s commitment to the B2B space, extensive partner ecosystem, rich open application marketplace with robust APIs, and the ease with which the solution can be configured by a nontechnical user and replicated for use across other B2B business units.”







Combine Methodology







For the Combine report,





Paradigm B2B





selects all vendors to evaluate and only allows invited companies to participate. No vendors may pay for admission to or placement within the Combine. All evaluated vendors are given the same opportunity to present their company vision, product capabilities and roadmap, go-to-market strategies and tactics, partner ecosystem, and customer case studies. Paradigm B2B uses a robust scoring methodology to evaluate all vendors on a scale of 1 to 5 across 38 detailed and weighted criteria. Medals are awarded based on composite scores in 12 distinct categories. Special weighting is given to the “voice of the customer” via market feedback that Paradigm B2B gathered directly from dozens of vendor partners and clients.





The breakdown of award criteria includes:







Strategic Pillars





Ability to Execute





Customer Service & Support





Partner Ecosystem





Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)





Vision & Strategy







Strategic Pillars







Product Capabilities





Content & Data Management





Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure





Marketplaces





Promotions Management





Sales & Channel Enablement





Site Search





Transaction Management and Integrations







Product Capabilities







Download the Reports







Download complimentary copies of both Paradigm B2B Combines to get a deep dive on the categories where BigCommerce placed Gold, Silver and Bronze:







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







About Paradigm B2B







Digital innovation produces an ever-changing, unpredictable, and challenging environment that can make or break a B2B company. To be successful today, B2B companies must transform archaic business practices and business models and fundamentally rethink how they interact with customers. Paradigm B2B’s purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today’s complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that’s well-informed and immediately actionable.







BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.









Media Contact:







Brad Hem









pr@bigcommerce.com







