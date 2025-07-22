Is BigBear.ai's Global Strategy the Key to Long-Term Profits?

BigBear.ai BBAI is accelerating its global expansion strategy with a focus on turning promising international pilots into sustainable revenue generators. In first-quarter 2025, the company partnered with Smith Detection to deploy its threat detection AI with CT scanners—marking a pivotal move into overseas markets. This effort underscores BigBear.ai’s intent to monetize American-developed AI technologies in allied regions, especially in security and infrastructure modernization.



While revenue of $34.8 million grew 5% year over year, it fell short of expectations. Still, a $385 million backlog (up 30% from a year ago) highlights enduring customer trust. The company also ended the quarter with $108 million in cash, thanks to note conversions that significantly reduced its debt and enhanced financial flexibility.



BigBear.ai’s global ambitions align with key macro trends: border modernization, reshored supply chains, and AI integration at the mission edge. From deploying airport security tools at Dallas-Fort Worth to strengthening partnerships in shipbuilding, the company is scaling its innovations. Yet, challenges remain—adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $7 million, and delays in federal funding impacted operational efficiency.



Nonetheless, CEO Kevin McAleenan remains focused on international growth and mission-driven AI innovation. If global pilots successfully transition into long-term contracts, BigBear.ai may transform its strategic reach into a sustainable path to profitability.

Rivals in Global AI: Can BigBear.ai Keep Up With Palantir and C3.ai?

As BigBear.ai pushes forward with its international expansion, it faces strong competition from established players like Palantir Technologies PLTR and C3.ai AI. Palantir, with deep government ties and a growing international defense presence, competes directly in areas such as national security analytics and mission-critical AI platforms. Palantir’s Foundry and Gotham platforms are widely adopted by U.S. and allied governments, giving Palantir a first-mover advantage that BigBear.ai must overcome.



C3.ai, on the other hand, offers enterprise-scale AI applications across industries like defense, manufacturing, and energy. C3.ai is also expanding globally and investing in AI model customization, much like BigBear.ai. However, unlike BigBear.ai, both Palantir and C3.ai have larger revenue bases and higher market visibility, helping them secure long-term international contracts faster.



To stand out, BigBear.ai must continue leveraging its niche focus on mission-specific deployments and deepen its international alliances—particularly as Palantir and C3.ai intensify their global push.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Virginia-based AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider have surged 174.1% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index, as you can see below.

BBAI Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a discount compared to its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 12.08, as evidenced by the chart below.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend of BBAI Stock

BBAI’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 have remained unchanged at a loss of 41 cents over the past 30 days. Yet, the estimated figure for 2025 implies a year-over-year improvement from a loss of $1.10 per share a year ago.

BBAI’s Earnings Estimate Revision



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



