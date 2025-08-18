BigBear.ai Partners With Narval for Cargo Security in Panama

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI, a leader in mission-ready artificial intelligence solutions for national security, has unveiled a next-generation cargo-security management system in partnership with Narval Holding Corp. The initiative is being deployed through Narval’s subsidiary, International Shipping Compliance, S.A., with its first rollout in Panama.



The partnership aims to address one of the most pressing challenges in global trade, securing supply chains against illicit trafficking while boosting transparency. By leveraging AI and biometric verification, the solution is designed to ensure accountability and strengthen cargo integrity from origin to destination.



Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai, emphasized the strategic importance of launching in Panama, given its role as a critical gateway for international commerce via the Panama Canal. McAleenan highlighted that the AI-driven system will not only safeguard cargo security but also pave the way for broader adoption across global shipping corridors.



The core of the solution is an en route cargo chain-of-custody application. This technology links drivers and vehicles to cargo containers using biometric data and security seals. Such integration provides real-time visibility, ensuring every handoff in the supply chain can be verified with precision.



Mario E. Pérez Balladares, chairman of Narval, stressed the significance of protecting trade through the Panama Canal. He noted that combining advanced AI, biometrics and monitoring technology would set a new international benchmark for cargo security and give governments, operators and shippers unprecedented control.



The platform also includes an operations center that consolidates data on fleets, vehicles and drivers. This allows stakeholders to track cargo flows, identify anomalies and generate actionable intelligence to disrupt smuggling and illicit networks that threaten economic stability and national security.



The collaboration between BigBear.ai and Narval represents a pivotal step in applying AI to safeguard the global supply chain. Starting in Panama, the initiative not only enhances security at one of the world’s most vital trade hubs but also positions both companies as leaders in shaping the future of international cargo management. For investors, BBAI’s growing role in mission-critical applications underscores its potential for long-term growth.

Stock Performance

Shares of the company have gained 65% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index. A key driver of the rally is BigBear.ai’s expanding footprint in U.S. defense and homeland security.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

