BigBear.ai Gets $165 Mln 5-year Contract For U.S. Army's Global Force Info Management

(RTTNews) - AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Monday announced that it has received a 5-year production contract valued at $165 million to deliver the U.S. Army's Global Force Information Management - Objective Environment.

Since 2021, BigBear.ai has been working with the Army to transform 15 legacy systems into an enterprise-wide intelligent automation platform, supporting the Secretary of the Army's vision for data-centric force management. Building on the contributions through Phase 1 and Phase 2, this contract will support the continued development and transition of GFIM-OE capabilities to production.

The contract is to complete the delivery of a dynamic, integrated, and interoperable transactional global force structure and employment data system.

