BigBear.ai Expands Into UAE Market: What's the Growth Potential?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is expanding its geographic footprint with a growing focus on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a defined step in its international expansion strategy. The company identified the region as an area of opportunity, particularly across government and national security applications.



BigBear.ai is building its presence in the UAE through partnerships and operational investments. In 2025, the company entered into partnerships with UAE-based entities, including Vigilix and Easy Lease, a subsidiary of International Holding Company. These collaborations are focused on delivering AI-enabled capabilities across safety, mobility and operational effectiveness. BBAI also partnered with Abu Dhabi Ports to develop AI-driven solutions for government and critical infrastructure customers.



To support these initiatives, BigBear.ai established a wholly owned subsidiary and opened an office in the World Trade Center in Abu Dhabi. The company stated that it plans to hire and develop local talent, indicating an effort to build operations within the region rather than relying solely on external partnerships.



The UAE expansion aligns with broader investment activity in the region. Management referenced a long-term investment framework announced by the UAE, which includes AI infrastructure as a key pillar. BigBear.ai noted that its capabilities in ports, borders and critical infrastructure are aligned with these areas.



BigBear.ai also indicated that its presence in the UAE may support expansion into additional markets. The company highlighted opportunities to extend its offerings into Africa and Southeast Asia through relationships developed in the region.



Taken together, these developments place BigBear.ai within international government-linked projects while establishing a base for extending its operations beyond the United States. As the company builds partnerships and local capabilities in the UAE, its expansion reflects a shift toward participating in markets outside its traditional domestic base.

BBAI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of BigBear.ai have declined 29.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 18.5%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and C3.ai, Inc. AI have lost 17.8% and 36.1%, respectively.

BigBear.ai’s Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, BigBear.ai trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 12.72, below the industry’s average of 13.00. Then again, other industry players, such as Palantir Technologies and C3.ai, have P/S ratios of 46.74 and 4.97, respectively.

BBAI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BigBear.ai’s 2026 loss per share has widened in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of BBAI Stock



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The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a rise of 63.4% year over year in 2026. Industry players like Palantir Technologies are likely to witness growth of 74.7% in 2026 earnings. Meanwhile, C3.ai's 2026 earnings are expected to decline 229.3% year over year.

BBAI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.