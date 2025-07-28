BigBear.ai Deploys AI Solutions at LAX, DFW - Is Global Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is thriving in the domestic market with its advanced AI solutions, witnessing demand mainly for national security. The United States’ increased spending on travel, trade and border security is what’s boosting the company’s revenue visibility across its diversified portfolio of AI-based offerings. With an array of commercial and software solutions like Pangiam Threat Detection, veriScan, Trueface, Pro Model AI, ConductorOS, and Shipyard.ai, BBAI enjoys a competitive advantage in the market. As of March 31, 2025, the company’s backlog was up 30% year over year to $384.9 million.



As of the first quarter of 2025, BBAI highlighted deploying advanced AI solutions, necessary for border and travel security, at several U.S. Airports, including the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Denver International Airport, targeted mainly at enhancing operational efficiencies and traveler experiences while strengthening security postures. Besides, through its advanced AI solutions, BigBear.ai supported the enhancements of primary processing for arrivals at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and the Port of Seattle.



Optimistic about the robust trends in the domestic market, BigBear.ai is currently focusing on capitalizing on the international markets. Its recent collaboration with Smith Detection in April 2025 is a major step in expanding theglobal marketshare. This accretive partnership highlights the integration of BigBear.ai’s AI-powered threat detection products with Smiths Detection’s X-ray security screening equipment. Through this move, BBAI will be able to leverage Smiths Detection’s global footprint and tap into new global security markets.



Although the ongoing macro risks are expected to pose near-term challenges for the company, in the long term, it will be able to scale from its strategic investments and robust market demand, thus boosting its profitability prospects.

Is Global Expansion a Discussion for Other Market Players?

BigBear.ai shares market space in offering AI-based products and services with some renowned players, including Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and SentinelOne, Inc. S. These firms seem to have also been gaining from their focus on expanding globally.



Palantir offers comprehensive data integration and analysis platforms with Gotham and Foundry, serving a broad spectrum of government and commercial clients globally. With its focus on continuous expansion through its multi-sector AIP (Artificial Intelligence Platform) deployments internationally, the company has been spreading across international markets alongside the domestic ones. Besides, Palantir has also been rapidly expanding its commercial footprint, applying its AI prowess to industries like healthcare, finance, manufacturing and logistics.



SentinelOne offers an AI-driven cybersecurity suite, the Singularity XDR platform, which autonomously prevents, detects and responds to threats across user endpoints, IoT devices and cloud workloads. Through strategic collaborations (like Lenovo), efficient product offerings and maintaining operations across key global regions like Tokyo and Prague, to name a few, SentinelOne is gaining from its global expansion efforts.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Virginia-based AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider have soared 102% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 12.04, as evidenced by the chart below. The discounted valuation of the stock, compared with its peers, advocates for an attractive entry point for investors. That said, in the long term, the valuation could move toward a premium, given the favorable market fundamentals backing the company’s revenue visibility.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend of BBAI

BBAI’s bottom-line estimates for 2025 have remained unchanged at a loss per share of 41 cents, while the estimates for 2026 have widened to 21 cents in the past 60 days. However, the estimated figures for 2025 and 2026 imply year-over-year growth of 62.7% and 49.2%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

